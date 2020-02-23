We’re going about this the wrong way.
We can save the taxpayer millions of dollars when we have a criminal case to prosecute.
Ask Trump first if he is going to pardon the accused if they’re found guilty, and if he says yes, simply let them go and save the wear and tear.
I know we’d be destroying our justice system but there is so little of it left, does it really matter?
I used to wonder why some people were so deathly afraid of clowns.
Then Trump got elected and now I finally understand.
Patricia Wheeler
Durand
