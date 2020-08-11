On The Argus-Press’ “Our Opinion” page, there’s been a lot of back and forth on the segregation issue in Owosso years ago.
If you go into your archives for July 17, 1963, you’ll find an interesting article written when then-Alabama Gov. George Wallace was running for president. He not only commented on Owosso, but Mayor Rubleman made a comment on the article.
I don’t know who gave the governor his information. I talked with the mayor about the article and he said, “I was told there was a sign out on the east and west entrenches of Owosso, that read ‘If you’re colored, don’t let the sun set on your back.’”
The mayor could not find a ruling made by the city officials, nor remembers any such sign. He suggested possibly they were placed there by a few of the citizenry, and possibly put on township land just a bit outside the city limits.
I have spent several years going through newspapers from the Civil War era to past the year 2000. I’ve saved hundreds of articles out of them and never found any mention of those signs. So there’s no concrete, written proof that the signs were there.
I’m 77 years old and I’ve heard the stories about such signs. Maybe Tennessee Williams or William Faulkner wrote such articles.
Keith Johnson
Corunna
