At the end of June 2019, Right to Life of Michigan launched a statewide petition drive to ban dilation and extraction abortions in the state of Michigan. The dilation and evacuation is the most commonly used procedure during the second trimester of a mother’s pregnancy to terminate the life of the unborn child growing within her womb.
The child’s body is pulled apart (dismembered) using a grasping instrument with rows of sharp teeth called a Sopher clamp. In Michigan in 2018, 1,908 unborn children lost their lives using this grasping instrument in a dismemberment abortion.
Mothers of these unborn children are also victims. Mothers risk physical injuries from the procedure, such as uterine perforation, cervical laceration, infection, hemorrhage, future pregnancy complications and death.
Mothers and fathers together are victims of a persistent misinformation campaign that tells them how the unborn child is not a child deserving love from conception or that they will not experience the adverse consequences of grief, distress, confusion, regret and a deep sense of loss.
Presently, Right to Life of Michigan has obtained more than 200,000 valid petition signatures, which takes us just over halfway to our statewide goal of 400,000 by the end of November. To all who have helped us reach this milestone, thank you. To find out how you can help contact us at rtlofshia@gmail.com.
Dennis Hrcka
Owosso
