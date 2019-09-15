On behalf of the Shiawassee County Homeless Coalition’s Project Connect Committee, I would like to thank several members of this Community for their participation in our annual Project Connect Aug. 27.
Thank you to The First Church of the Nazarene for allowing us to hold our event in their activity center and all the work they put into setting up. The many volunteers that gave of their time to set up, collect data, welcome our guests, clean up and all of the other duties they performed; Our funders: Johnson Control - Blue Sky and the Owosso Masonic Lodge 81.
A huge thank you has to go to all of the hair stylists who donated their time: Chasidy L. from Studio Hue; Kim R. from Great Clips; Alyson N., Carlie S., Genna M. and Jenna V. from Paul Mitchell the Salon located in Clinton Township (by Port Huron). Manicurists and hand therapists: Micki K. and Kathleen A. — fantastic job.
And the 41 nonprofit, governmental and volunteer organizations that participated as vendors in Project Connect. It was a challenge, but they did a phenomenal job.
A big thank you to the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office for holding a school supplies drive at Meijer and Walmart. What a fantastic job you did. Thank you to both stores for allowing this to happen. And Dan McMasters, county commissioner, for bringing about 600 pounds of fresh vegetables from the jail gardens for distribution to our attendees and then staying to help.
O-Town Cafe, the food was delicious. Over 200 people ate lunch.
Last, but not least, I would like to thank all of those members of the Shiawassee County Homeless Coalition who worked so hard to organize and put together this terrific event that connects those in need with those who are able to assist. Shiawassee County organizations offer a wide array of services and caring employees who work tirelessly and without recognition in serving those who are homeless or low income residents.
A few preliminary (subject to change) numbers: 156 families, representing 455 residents of Shiawassee County, received services at Project Connect. Six families were literally homeless; 28 veterans attended; and 57 households had earned income.
Rebecca Zemla
Chairwoman
Shiawassee County
Homeless Coalition
