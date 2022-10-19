My name is Michael Thornton and I am running for the Owosso Public Schools Board of Education. I have been a part of this community for 38 years. My children are Owosso High School graduates and I have grandchildren currently enrolled at OPS.

I served this community as a volunteer firefighter for 22 years until retiring in 2012. I am a Shiawassee County Fair Department Superintendent and enjoy spending time volunteering as a courtesy cart driver during fair week.

