My name is Michael Thornton and I am running for the Owosso Public Schools Board of Education. I have been a part of this community for 38 years. My children are Owosso High School graduates and I have grandchildren currently enrolled at OPS.
I served this community as a volunteer firefighter for 22 years until retiring in 2012. I am a Shiawassee County Fair Department Superintendent and enjoy spending time volunteering as a courtesy cart driver during fair week.
I have worked 67 years in the automotive industry. My current position is a supplier quality and supplier development engineer at General Motors. My job requires problem-solving skills, excellent communication and attention to detail. These are the same skills I will use as an OPS board member.
I am running for school board for two reasons. First of all, to ensure that every single decision made by the board puts our students first. Secondly, I will be committed to bringing accountability and transparency to the district.
Owosso Public Schools has a good grasp on the core classes. They provide a variety of fine arts and skills trade classes as well. These classes give our students great knowledge and opportunity. However, I feel that in order for students to be successful, the district must set standards for parent involvement. Each school year must begin with staff, students and parents understanding the expectations of our school. This is critical for our students to thrive in and out of the classroom.
As a board member and a taxpayer in this community, I will demand accountability and transparency of the dollars spent in the district. I will look for ways to help reduce cost, budget more effectively and hold the administration accountable for the money being spent.
If elected, I will represent OPS as an honest, respectful and committed board member. I will put kids first in each decision I make and I will strive to ensure that members of our community are being respected by voting to put our tax dollars to good use.
