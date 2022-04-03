Just want to let everyone know which Michigan U.S. House members voted against the Bill H.R. 6833, the Affordable Insulin Now Act. The bill would cap the price of insulin at $35 a month.
They are: Reps. Jack Bergman, Bill Huizenga, Lisa McClain, Peter Meijer, John Moolenaar, and Tim Walberg — Republicans all. Hopefully they have no diabetics in their family that have need for insulin, as there are in my family.
I’m sure they will be glad to have their names posted so everyone knows what they think of their constituents.
Bill McCaffery
Owosso
