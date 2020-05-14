A bit of food for thought for you as grocery supplies dwindle in the supermarkets.
The media is taking an awful lot of bashing these days. However, without them, those of you reading this today, your time would have likely expired during the last few months.
Love them or hate them, they’re a very necessary tool. All you have to do is separate the hay from the chaff. The pen has always been mightier than the sword, until the tongue takes over.
Keith Johnson
Corunna
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.