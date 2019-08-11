Red flag legislation needs to be implemented at a very early age. Nowadays, mass murders are glorified in computer and smart phones available to kids at a very early age.
If your child is spending hours a day playing violent games it doesn’t take very long that it gets ingrained in their brain that mass killing are fun. It would be easy for the designers of these violent games to put in a red flag to stop the game after it has been played over and over. It could even send a red flag text message to the parents that they need to take action.
Jim Fairchild
Vernon
