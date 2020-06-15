Since Memorial Day I’ve felt a new kind of fatigue. I’m slower getting my garden in. I’m sleeping more. Blue moods come on more often. So I surveyed my friends with two questions: First, have you experienced more malaise than usual this month?
Second, how many times have you watched the video of George Floyd’s dying? I learned that I’m not alone. A lot of us are feeling punky and the people that carry persistent images of that event in their heads tend to feel the worst. Two friends saw that video over a dozen times. “Well, don’t,” I told them. “It’s not good for you.” Twice was enough for me.
Then I saw Charles Barkley interviewed about the matter. Mr. Barkley, probably the best rebounder in NBA history, usually has something interesting to say. He offered a simple and direct insight: that most of the country is feeling traumatized now. Why? Most of us just witnessed a cold blooded, senseless murder. If you have a heart and see that, it will change you.
We were exposed to an act of deliberate savagery by four policemen on a compliant, helpless victim. Some might call it an “extra-judicial killing.” We’ve got so used to violence on our screens, it takes something truly horrific to shock us. And this made me sick. And apparently, many felt the same. Current trauma can revive past trauma. The ensuing protests took me right back to the brutal police riot at the 1968 Democratic convention in Chicago.
On Tuesday Dr. Sanjay Gupta said: “Quarantine fatigue is real.” No kidding. This awful event landed on us when social isolation and a looming recession had already worn us down. Before May 26 we were scared and weary, but after Mr. Floyd’s murder we were angry and shamed by our racial history all over again.
On Wednesday George Floyd’s brother told a Congressional committee “I’m here today to ask you to make it stop. Stop the pain.” Trauma overwhelms; it’s when something is just too awful to take in and process. It’s not just a condition of the mind, it sinks into the body and saps the spirit. With the virus, the flagging economy, the violence and our president talking more paranoid by the week, a state of casual desolation seems to be settling on us.
We’ve just marked two million positive cases now in the U.S. Contrary to Trump’s boast, we are not a leader in testing among nations. And with scant testing we cannot trace effectively. If we don’t adapt and gain ground in these lethal circumstances, a lot more lives will be lost.
Our response has been inept because the crisis is in the hands of a clutch of amateurs to whom science, medical facts, expertise and consensus reality don’t matter. They prefer a world they can conjure out of their own fantasies, conspiracies and cravings for power and domination.
More than a few pundits have said that the events of 2020 have been our nation’s biggest crisis since the Great Depression. And with no Franklin Delano Roosevelt on the horizon, we have no choice but to dig in, find deeper faith and create new ways to care for our loved ones, our neighbors and ourselves. The Old Testament tells us “Without a vision, the people perish.” We must rediscover and refine our core values. These days will pass but we will not be the same. And if we’re not better on the other side, the American project may fail under a shadow bigger than the specter of pandemic.
David Glenn
Byron
