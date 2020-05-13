There is something wrong when a man can’t cut hair but people can have a beer when bars are open.
Something is wrong with the picture hanging on the wall. It’s not only fuzzy, but it’s hanging crooked.
He wears a mask and the patron wears a mask. How much safer can it be?
The fines are making more money than putting him in jail. They let criminals out of jail and you’re making a criminal out of an upstanding citizen.
Gary Kiger
Middlebury Township
Editor’s note: Michigan executive orders make it clear bars and restaurants, among other businesses that have been deemed non-essential, such as barbershops, are supposed to remain closed until May 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.