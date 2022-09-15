Well, I can see that somebody is still so caught up in his hate and rage at Donald Trump that the point of my rebuttal went right over his head.
My letter was not a “simplistic attempt to exonerate” Trump, because it wasn’t any such attempt at all. I was pointing out that we will never have unity in this country while we have people that will take something as solemn as commemorating the anniversary of the worst terrorist attack on American soil and twist it into their own personal, warped vendetta.
