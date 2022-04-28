I am responding in the spirit of the First Amendment to the letter writer Tuesday who disliked my criticisms of the Catholic Church. I must correct his faulty premises. The personal attacks on me sound a lot like “picking a fight,” something the writer claims he doesn’t want to do.
The Catholic Church was formed as the state religion of Rome. It has an extensive imperialist distant past that can’t be erased. The Church continues to double as a religious government to this day. Any government that holds sway over 1.3 billion people is worthy of, and in need of, honest criticism.
The writer based his entire rebuttal on a false assertion: I never claimed the official teaching of the Catholic Church was pro-death penalty. I merely used an example of the Catholic Church’s actions during the Middle Ages as a comparison to secular governments.
Furthermore, I am under no obligation to teach the catechism of the Catholic Church at any time, nor do I have to praise the institution (or any institution). My letter was about the unconstitutionality of the death penalty and the ethical arguments for abolishing it. It took a lot of creativity on that writer’s part to twist my views enough in order to have the argument he wanted to have.
There is actually a silent majority of support for contraception use and abortion rights among lay Catholics. There are even nuns who are loudly and proudly pro-reproductive rights, who have been targeted repeatedly by the all-male Catholic hierarchy.
That writer clearly has a low tolerance for opposing voices and dissent. Thank God heresy is no longer a crime. Long live the separation of church and state.
Theresa Rathwell
Corunna
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.