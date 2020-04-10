Argus-Press, thank you for the wonderful work you are doing. Keep up the good work. My next subscription is forthcoming.
During this bad time of the coronavirus, it is very trying for everyone. So many people are affected or at risk of infection. The question is how to compensate, how to keep busy, how to reduce risk, etc.
I’m fortunate in that I have had gardening preparations keeping me busy (looking forward). I’m reading many cookbooks, a lot of non-fiction books and The Argus-Press. I write letters, don’t watch television and stay at home unless I must shop for essentials.
Today, I watched kayakers coming and going in groups with their ideal 6-foot separation, or alone. I thought to myself, how smart of them, active, happy and safe. Then I thought about the many people wearing masks while out shopping, making essential trips and keeping appointments. Wearing masks is important for everyone. Coughing and sneezing are real problems when confronted with the airborne coronavirus.
A few days ago, the newspaper published an article that alluded to the Federal Centers for Disease Control and the Food and Drug Administration dealing with the length of life coronavirus can live on various surfaces. I’m repeating this for your readers. It is: five days on metal, glass and ceramics, two to three days on plastics and stainless steel, four to five days on paper and wood, one day on cardboard, two to eight hours on aluminum and four hours on copper.
As a result of that information, I have taken to sterilizing all my incoming cash (bills and coins) and all outgoing cash: Prevention for myself and others. Ziploc bags are my cash purses for both incoming and outgoing cash.
And then there is my dog: He gives me a lot of distraction and joy.
One of my favorite treats is to treat myself to a batch of deep-fried onion rings and a Coca-Cola, enjoyed while watching the kayakers. Use your imagination, folks.
Everyone, hold tight. Be kind, even when you find it hard to muster the strength and/or the circumstance for the occasion.
Donald M. Bearup
Corunna
