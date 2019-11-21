I am sick and so tired of the open hate, intolerance and judgment directed at anybody perceived as “not us,” basically anybody who isn’t white-skinned, aka WASP.
I am sick and so tired of certain folks screaming there are only two sexes, male and female, overlooking the scientific facts about intersexed humans: 1 out of every 2,000 births in the U.S. are intersexed: The person has parts of both male and female genitals.
I am sick and so tired of certain folks screaming their hatred and judgment toward a person who loves another person of the same sex. Why does this trigger you so much? What does it matter to you who another human loves?
I am sick and so tired of the war on drugs. It’s a dismal failure, which has led to the incarceration of thousands for marijuana possession, while the top-level suppliers of hard drugs walk free. It’s time to focus on top-level suppliers. Yes, it is much harder, much more dangerous to go after the top-level suppliers rather than your neighbors.
I am sick and so tired of too many going without affordable quality health care in this country. It is ridiculous that we pay the salaries and great benefits of our wealthy national politicians while refusing to believe that a single-payer national health care system, such as France’s system, is needed, and will work in the U.S.
I am sick and so tired of reading that Christianity is the only religion that matters, that it is the only way, that is the right way. How is the U.S. a Christian nation when the growth of Christian churches is stagnant/dying, when very few of professed evangelicals actually tithe, when Christian churches are the most segregated locations on a Sunday morning? This is a nation that professes adherence to Christianity, yet the daily behavior of many Christians proves otherwise.
I am sick and so tired of the gun violence in the U.S. When do we say enough? How many hundreds of school children need to be slaughtered? Or will it only matter when it’s your community’s children being killed? Pry that devastation and heartache from your cold, dead hands.
Lorrie Buckel
Luzerne
(formerly of Durand)
