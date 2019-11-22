Gordon Sondland, a million-dollar contributor to President Donald Trump’s inaugural committee and hand-picked EU ambassador, testified this week that he wasn’t a note taker and couldn’t even get his own emails and other records to prepare for his hearing — in spite of the fact he is still a State Department employee.
The White House, the State Department and Department of Justice have all refused to turn over a single page of subpoenaed documents and have mostly succeeded in preventing key witnesses from appearing before the House Intelligence Committee.
Sondland, himself, appeared after being ordered by Trump to stonewall his subpoena. Only the guilty refuse to cooperate with such an investigation. And so, Mr. President, what are you hiding? What unrevealed evidence are you afraid of? At long last, Mr. Trump, have you no shame for your cowardly concealment of these witnesses and records?
Thomas Smith
Durand
(1) comment
Well you know what they say. The guilty scream the loudest. And right now he's hoarse...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.