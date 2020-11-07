There is a very easy explanation to the question, “Why are the absentee and mail-in ballots that are coming in favoring ex-Vice President Jo Biden and not President Donald Trump?”
People who ignore the COVID-19 pandemic, who throw “super-spreader” events, who don’t wear masks, who don’t believe or follow what nearly all scientists say about the disease and how to prevent its spread, and who don’t keep social distancing are — for the most part — Republicans who don’t believe the pandemic is real.
Those people who wear masks, keep social distance, avoid close contact and believe the scientists are — for the most part — Democrats. And because they want to keep “social distancing” and avoid the voting lines they mailed in their ballots and or voted absentee.
It is becoming more and more apparent, ignore science at your peril and reap what you have sown. The winner has yet to be declared, but fate will be casting the final vote.
Jack Smith
Vernon Township
