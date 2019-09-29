Some time ago I got an email from Monty, a good friend of mine. As a matter of fact, he is the one who hired me at the job I eventually retired from. He taught me everything I knew about that line of work and I’m forever grateful. He wrote to let me know how much he missed me and other fine things. But there was one thing he wrote me that stuck in my mind. My wife printed out the letter so I could read it over. And I did. I put it right by my chair. Every now and then I’d pick it up and read it, then ponder it. Not the whole letter, just that one part.
He wrote, “I keep waiting for that still, quiet voice telling me what my purpose is going to be when I grow up. Hope it comes soon. I may be running out of time.” Those words kept jumping out at me. Now, my friend is very smart and wise, unlike myself. I’m just a grunt, not that wise. The closest I’ve ever come to that is being a wise guy and that’s not quite the same. Anyway, what my friend wrote kept rattling around in my head.
Have you pondered the same questions I have? What am I here for? What’s my purpose, Lord? Your pastor says God has got a plan for you. You just have to listen. Well, here’s a guy in his 60s saying he’s still listening but his time’s running out. I sat in my chair thinking, “Are we all waiting for that time to be somebody, to make our mark, leave something behind saying, ‘Hey what’s-his-nose did something. Wasn’t that great?’”
Early in the morning I was talking to God. Most of the time the conversation is one-sided. But not this time. Now, keep in mind this couldn’t have come from me. I’m not smart enough to come up with this stuff. I said, “Lord, I don’t know what you want of me. We get lost in this thing that says we must do something big or we’re nothing. I don’t want to be a failure in your eyes. Please help me.”
This is what I heard in my heart. “Not all the stars in the sky are bright. But without the others, there would be no beauty.” That brought a tear to my eyes. Wow, there would be no beauty without you and me. Think about that. In the night sky with a few bright stars and nothing else, would you even bother to give it a second look? But scatter millions of tiny stars in with the bright ones and now you’ve got a spectacle.
So, my friend, if you’re feeling small and you’re thinking the bright stars get all the glory, remember this. Without you, there is no beauty. As an example, in the Bible there are many names mentioned in Jacob’s family that you never hear about again. What happened to them? Well, they became mothers, farmers, cleaning people, storekeepers, fathers taking care of their families, and grand parents. My friend, Monty, to me was one of those stars.
You may be waiting for that word from Him when you are more than likely already where God wants you to be until he moves you gently in another direction. You are very important to God. Without you there is no beauty. So try to do the best you can right where you’re at. You never know when your curtain call will come and it‘s your time to shine. It will be at the right time and the right moment, believe me. It may be just a smile or a gentle word. Nothing bright, but that’s okay. That’s the beauty of it.
My friend Monty recently ran out of time. I hope he heard that still, quiet voice he was waiting for. Rest in peace, Monty Love.
Mick Nolph
Owosso
(0) comments
