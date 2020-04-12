At Memorial Healthcare, the needs of our patients, their families and our community are at the heart of every decision we make.
We know you have immediate questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 treatment and care, and we want to share our preparation plan with you.
COVID-19 is having an immense impact on a global scale. The pandemic has created a situation that continues to change on an hourly basis. We recognize the possibility of health care systems, including ours, being overwhelmed due to a lack of adequate staffing, resources, and equipment. We are like all other health care systems across the country, trying to do our best at managing our critical resources and being prepared to respond during this time of national crisis.
Please be assured that Memorial Healthcare has done, and continues to do, everything in its power to prepare for these enormous challenges. We are steadfast in our commitment to providing every patient with the highest quality care that we can provide during this pandemic, and we will work hand-in-hand with patients and their families to provide them with the best decisions and treatment plans that are available at the time.
As part of our commitment to each patient, we may need to have difficult discussions with patients and their families in order to meet their needs, concerns and wishes while managing limited resources. Please know that in an extreme emergencies or extreme crises, our priority is saving the most lives possible.
Please be assured that patient-centric care will remain at the heart of every decision made at Memorial Healthcare. Now, more than ever, we need to work together to provide the best care possible that meets the needs of our patients, their families and our community.
Gregory P. Bontrager
Chairman
Board of Trustees Memorial Healthcare
Brian L. Long
Memorial Healthcare
President/CEO
