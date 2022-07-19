Letter to the editor

Although I’m not opposed to renewable energy, I am opposed to the proliferation of the new solar farm projects that are appearing on our area’s best farmland. These solar farms should be relegated to the many industrial and commercial sites we have in the county, not on our best farm soil that will be contaminated for future use and taken out of food production.

As a resident of Caledonia Charter Township, I would like some transparency on what the township’s intentions are for stopping the influx of commercial solar development within the township. I understand there has been a one-year solar moratorium in the township, which may or may not have expired. I have also heard that the township planning commission and township board have spent that time revising the township’s current solar ordinance.

