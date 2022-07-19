Although I’m not opposed to renewable energy, I am opposed to the proliferation of the new solar farm projects that are appearing on our area’s best farmland. These solar farms should be relegated to the many industrial and commercial sites we have in the county, not on our best farm soil that will be contaminated for future use and taken out of food production.
As a resident of Caledonia Charter Township, I would like some transparency on what the township’s intentions are for stopping the influx of commercial solar development within the township. I understand there has been a one-year solar moratorium in the township, which may or may not have expired. I have also heard that the township planning commission and township board have spent that time revising the township’s current solar ordinance.
According to the revisions being looked at are changes to the landscaping of solar “farms,” a limit of 160 acres for solar projects, and a complete ban of solar on prime Agricultural Production (A-1) farmland. The latter revisions will lead to “spot zoning” on Agricultural Production/Rural Residential (A-2) zoned property.
If this is correct, than solar developers will continue to build projects on land near residential areas like the current projects on Lyons Road and near the corner of Cornell Road and Ridgeview Drive. “Spot zoning” will bring in numerous “smaller” commercial solar projects throughout the township. There are also two additional solar projects proposed for the township.
We need a restrictive solar ordinance that will stop the construction of these proposed projects in the township. Let your voice be heard and contact your township representatives at (989) 743-5300 or attend a township board meeting at 7 p.m. the third Monday of the month at the township hall, 135 N. State St. Shiawassee County is turning into a haven for the solar renewable energy industry with the current and proposed projects.
It is time to stop the destruction of America’s farmland before it is too late.
