“Mexico will pay for the wall.” If President Donald Trump said it once, he shouted it a thousand times.
Instead, military families will pay for the wall as they lose child-care centers Trump has canceled to build his pipe dream.
Hurricane victims will pay for the wall by losing power restoration projects critical to their futures.
Trump will illegally divert as much taxpayer money as necessary to fulfill his insane campaign promise; and he has pledged to pardon any federal official who seizes private lands necessary to create Trump’s erection.
Meanwhile the Mexicans are laughing their butt’s off.
Thomas Smith
Durand
