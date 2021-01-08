I urge the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners to re-evaluate their priorities when it comes to funding local government departments this year. I have witnessed the board’s majority support pay increases for themselves, doubling the compensation of the county attorney, adding funding for county road patrols, and championing any needs of the sheriff’s office. These are all important services; however, designing a budget is an exercise in declaring your priorities.
The Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners has been plagued by cronyism in its hiring and budgeting practices. Whether intentionally or unwittingly, it has also perpetuated institutionalized gender-based pay discrimination. This same board denied requests from two female employees in vitally important departments. A temporary pay increase due to a temporary workload increase for a Friend of the Court employee was denied and a hiring/wage increase request by the county clerk to handle a dramatic increase in processing concealed pistol permits was delayed. Temporary pay increases commensurate with a temporary workload increase are a standard practice in government and in nonprofits that receive government grants. The board pleaded poverty when the request was made by the office of the Friend of the Court, despite being supported by 66th District Court Judge Ward Clarkson, who oversees the Friend of the Court.
The Friend of the Court is an unsung hero from what I gather. The Friend of the Court is the “third wheel” in more co-parenting partnerships than most married parents realize. The Friend of the Court, and also the Public Defender’s Office, meet these families at the intersections of where their families of origin, public schools, employers and religious institutions have failed them. These offices are serving as the glue that keeps broken families from metastasizing beyond the family unit.
To my knowledge, the public defender’s office is mainly or wholly funded by the Michigan Indigent Defense Commission. The Friend of the Court evidently is partly or wholly funded by state and/or local tax revenues. When women’s work in the office of the Friend of the Court is devalued, and when that jeopardizes the support services that single mothers (who also are frequently paid wages based on systemic gender-based discrimination in paid employment) receive, the entire community suffers in ways they can’t fully appreciate until it is too late.
I hope we can all count on the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners to be more transparent in their budgeting and funding of county services this year.
Theresa Rathwell
Corunna
