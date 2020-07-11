Ovid-Elsie Area Schools is well under way with this summer’s bond work. We have had contractors in for the past few weeks and have already accomplished a great deal. Below is a summary of what is going on around the district:
Work Already Completed:
n Agriculture, FFA and Wood Tech pole barn
n Demolition of all tile, drinking fountains, electric water coolers, unit ventilators, and theatrical lighting in the auditorium;n New asphalt paving
n Sealing of existing asphalt pavement
n Replacement of high school unit ventilators
n Replacement of designated flooring in the middle school and high school
n New fence installed around the football field and track
n Baseball field drainage updates.
Work in Progress:
n New bus charging stations and asphalt pavement at the bus garage
n Creation of parking area near baseball field
n Drainage systems for track long jump area
n Gypsum board application to high school corridors
n Auditorium electrical upgrades
n Auditorium hand rails
n Installation of sound control panels in the Middle School cafeteria
n Kitchen upgrades
n New asphalt pavement at Leonard Elementary School
n Roof replacement at Leonard Elementary School
n New asphalt pavement at E.E. Knight Elementary School
We still have a lot of work to do this summer but I thought a brief update was in order. Thank you to all of our maintenance crew for their hard work so far this summer and a special “thank you” to all of our construction partners. We will continue to update the community throughout the summer.
Stay safe, stay healthy and as always — go Marauders.
Ryan L. Cunningham
Superintendent, Ovid-Elsie Area Schools
