A recent article from LifeNews, which read, “You will never see this on the nightly news. But it should be the top story in the United States.”
A prominent university has been caught doing research with body parts from aborted babies who had their organs harvested while they were still alive.
Officials at the University of Pittsburgh were harvesting kidneys of unborn babies while they still had a heartbeat. And this was done with your tax dollars to the tune of a $3.2-million grant.
This is absolutely nauseating. It is horrific. It is evil.
But this story hasn’t been on CNN, ABC, CBS or NBC. The New York Times and the Washington Post have ignored it. And if any of those pro-abortion media outlets would touch it, they would sanitize the story in a way to make harvesting body parts from aborted babies seem like a cure for cancer that benefits humanity.”
The verse, “Woe unto to them that call evil good, and good evil,” comes to mind. This ride down a slippery slope is accelerating and is not going to end well unless we wake up soon.
Dennis Hrcka
Owosso
Editor’s note: The story to which the writer refers is about the National Institutes of Health awarding grants to the University of Pittsburgh for the GenitoUrinary Developmental Molecular Anatomy Project. On Page 62 of the application (as noted on various conservative websites), the researchers say they will take steps to reduce and minimize the length of warm ischemic time prior to harvesting tissue from aborted fetuses (both elective and medically necessary). Warm ischemic time is the length of time tissue, organs or body parts are at body temperature after blood flow ceases. The longer tissue remains warm, the more quickly it decays.
