An open letter to U.S. Congressman John Moolenaar, R-Midland: There are only two decisions you have made in the past 12 months that demonstrate your attitude towards constituents like my wife and I.
The first was your contemptuous support of the 2020 Texas lawsuit which would have disenfranchised Susan and I by nullifying Michigan’s electoral college certification.
The second was your refusal to support the relief legislation, signed by President Joe Biden, that gave tens of thousands of your constituents like us a $1,400 check — which in our case provided crucial help paying medical expenses.
Like every one of your Republican colleagues, you cite relief for ordinary citizens as “too expensive” or “paying for bad policies.”
Is it bad policy to keep the first responders you applaud from being laid off because of dramatically reduced state and local tax revenue?
It is bad policy to fund critical school support needed to prepare for students to return safely?
As usual, you and your ilk only care about the huge tax breaks like the legislation you voted for in 2017, handing tens of billions of dollars to only the 5 percent of wealthiest American families. But when you have the responsibility to support help for the ordinary, most needy of our state and nation you turn your back and claim it costs too much.
If taking my precious vote from me and turning your back on the economic crisis we face is your idea of service, then we can do without your ludicrous, self-serving op-eds.
Thomas Smith
Durand
