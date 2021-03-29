In all honesty, even the most conservative evaluation must grant Gov. Brian Kemp, R-Georgia, an A-plus for shamelessness as he signed his party’s absurd voter suppression bill into law.
He did so in the presence of all-white GOP witnesses and with an apparent rendering of a 19th century “plantation” looming behind him on the office’s wall. As he was avoiding any public or press observance of this event, Gov. Kemp not only denied entry to an African American member of the Georgia assembly (attempting to witness the signing by merely knocking on the door), but had ordered any such member arrested and charged with interfering in state legislative business. This 110-pound woman was handcuffed and dragged away backwards by two mammoth Georgia State Police officers. Of course, as a sitting member of the legislature, she was perfectly within her rights to be present in the Capitol; as well as seeking (by knocking on the door) admission into the Governor’s office.
The bill (rushed through by both chambers) now provides for the following: stringent limits placed on the number of ballot drop boxes; curtailing hours when ballots may be submitted at polling places; allowing state politicians to countermand local precinct polling officials; and, adding insult to injury, making it a crime for anyone to hand out water or food to those waiting for hours to exercise their franchise.
In a blatant effort to appease “the big lie” and solve a non-existent problem (proven so by no fewer than three 2020 state-wide recounts), this law serves only one purpose: to make voting more physically difficult and less accessible for all Georgians — but especially and specifically for poor, working and elderly men and women of color.
It is the best evidence for the GOP’s refusal to attract these voters with “big tent policies,” instead of seeking to repress and dissuade minorities from increasing their participation in this sacred democratic process.
As President Joe Biden stated after hearing of the law: “It is sick, it is unpatriotic, it is unAmerican.”
Thomas Smith
Durand
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.