Once again it is campaign season and the election is quickly approaching. In the first four years serving as your sheriff, a lot has been accomplished with the assistance of deputies, employees and the community.
Some highlights include:
n Establishment of a jail garden that has produced more than 100,000 pounds of fresh produce for the jail kitchen and local pantries
n Implemented active shooter trainings and procedures for schools and churches
n Restored K-9 unit service and increased road patrol
n Completion of new central dispatch center
n Establishment a towing policy for consumer protection and equity to business owners
n Updated equipment for deputies including vehicles, firearms and uniforms
n Reduced departmental spending and worked hard to do more with less resources
While my opponent, along with some local social and print media, prefer to tear down the progress made, I will continue to work hard every day to improve the sheriff’s office. In addition, during these recent times of uncertainty due to COVID-19 and civil protests I will always continue to balance and protect your constitutional rights, while at the same time ensuring public safety.
Brian BeGole
Shiawassee County Sheriff
