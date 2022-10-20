For decades, the Trump family has been known in the City of New York business and financial circles as not being trustworthy. To cite several examples, it has been common practice for Mr. Trump not to pay his lawyers and contractors — especially small contractors, many of whom were forced out of business. Recently, a German bank in New York told him to withdraw his funds. Mr. Trump is currently being sued in five jurisdictions, including county, state and federal courts.
During his childhood, Mr. Trump was taught never to apologize, admit guilt, convey sympathy and to win by any means necessary. During the first Republican debate in 2016, he chose to totally humiliate himself and as presidential nominee, by labeling each of his opponents with childish names. The media has also refrained from counting the thousands of his misstatements and lies. Why does our former president and commander-in-chief have to continue to resort to such childish behavior?
The following are other examples of Mr. Trump’s behavior which should enlighten our citizens and, especially veterans, of his total lack of appreciation for those who shed their blood or died for our country. To avoid the draft, his father convinced their doctor to write the draft board that he had a foot injury, which resulted in his being exempt. As a veteran, I was always greatly disturbed when Mr. Trump performed the solemn ceremony of honoring our living and deceased heroes with the Medal of Honor. How hypocritical can one get?
Mr. Trump was made aware that he lost the 2020 election, having been so informed by his staff and family. Doesn’t he have an ethical obligation, therefore, to inform millions of his devoted followers, and for the sanctity of our nation, that the election was not fraudulent? Mental health professionals have certainly deemed Mr. Trump emotionally incapable of admitting this fact.
A recent nationwide survey of those who profess to be Christians, 70% identified themselves as Evangelicals, with 30% of them amazingly still believing the “Big Lie.” What a level of devotion to a person devoid of any degree of character.
The “Big Lie” movement should remind our citizens how Adolf Hitler in 1933 eventually replaced Germany’s democracy with fascism — a repugnant word, which has recently been cited in the media, and which should never be allowed to replace our cherished democracy. When any president refers to his general staff as, “my generals,” and states that, “I alone can fix it,” are these statements indicative of the behavior of an aspiring benevolent dictator?
