For decades, the Trump family has been known in the City of New York business and financial circles as not being trustworthy. To cite several examples, it has been common practice for Mr. Trump not to pay his lawyers and contractors — especially small contractors, many of whom were forced out of business. Recently, a German bank in New York told him to withdraw his funds. Mr. Trump is currently being sued in five jurisdictions, including county, state and federal courts.

During his childhood, Mr. Trump was taught never to apologize, admit guilt, convey sympathy and to win by any means necessary. During the first Republican debate in 2016, he chose to totally humiliate himself and as presidential nominee, by labeling each of his opponents with childish names. The media has also refrained from counting the thousands of his misstatements and lies. Why does our former president and commander-in-chief have to continue to resort to such childish behavior?

