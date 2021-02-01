According to The Argus-Press’ Jan. 30 edition, newly elected Prosecutor Scott Koerner violated ethics rules in failing to recuse himself from a case that he prosecuted. He also apparently failed to notify defense counsel of a conflict of interest. A three-judge panel of the Michigan Court of Appeals stated that “Koerner was obligated to decline the matter altogether and that the trial was impermissibly tainted by Koerner’s misconduct.”
Misconduct and poor judgment by local public officials, including commission and council members, county attorneys, judges, sheriffs and others in law enforcement is not surprising for Shiawassee County residents to learn of. The longstanding apathy of too many citizens here and their utter lack of interest in matters such as whether there is consistent fairness and impartiality in the decisions to arrest, prosecute and sentence residents of this county is more shocking than the misconduct of our local officials.
As disappointed as I frequently am to learn of the latest charge of unethical conduct in a long rap sheet of shady backroom dealings by the prosecutor’s office, I am more disappointed in the citizens who don’t take an interest in public life even when those very citizens are the most likely to be arrested and prosecuted for a drug addiction or one of our other local plagues, such as poverty, apathy, antipathy, lack of opportunity and the total intellectual dearth that stems from religious fundamentalism and which smothers creative thought. This local anti-intellectual zeitgeist channels the timeless coming-of-age struggle of the young to self-realize and to reach one’s God-given potential into unfruitful and harmful activities.
Until we can find out why more people in this community don’t care about the issues that affect them most directly, we can’t fool ourselves into believing any of our crises are being remedied by our efforts.
Theresa Rathwell
Corunna
