In Michigan, we know too well the painful impacts of uncompetitive policies out of Congress and Washington. Shuttered plants, lost jobs, stymied economies and local communities devastated because of policies that caused the decline of our manufacturing industry are painful memories far too familiar for the Great Lakes State.
Fortunately, the technology sector presents a 21st-century opportunity to grow good-paying jobs and revitalize our economy. We’re already well on the way with the technology sector comprising nearly 10% of the state’s total workforce, and the estimated median wage for Michigan workers is at nearly 80% higher than the median wage for all other occupations statewide.
For this progress and Michigan’s economic prosperity to continue to grow, the tech sector must be protected. Unfortunately, some members of Congress are backing uncompetitive, anti-innovation policies that would break apart large companies in the tech sector, hamper the progress of our greatest innovators, and risk Michigan again facing similar outcomes as our manufacturing sector.
What’s more, if allowed to take hold, these policies would put the U.S. at a critical disadvantage against China and other foreign competitors in the tech and innovation race.
As communities across our state already understand, Michigan’s congressional delegation should recall the devastating impact uncompetitive policies can have on a burgeoning industry. Congress should avoid these misguided policies and focus on the future by making long-term investments to solidify the tech sector’s ability to beat out foreign competition and create additional jobs.
