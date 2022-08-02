In Michigan, we know too well the painful impacts of uncompetitive policies out of Congress and Washington. Shuttered plants, lost jobs, stymied economies and local communities devastated because of policies that caused the decline of our manufacturing industry are painful memories far too familiar for the Great Lakes State.

Fortunately, the technology sector presents a 21st-century opportunity to grow good-paying jobs and revitalize our economy. We’re already well on the way with the technology sector comprising nearly 10% of the state’s total workforce, and the estimated median wage for Michigan workers is at nearly 80% higher than the median wage for all other occupations statewide.

