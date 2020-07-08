I commend John Morovitz for his letter regarding George Hoddy and heartily endorse John’s recommendation that Mr. Hoddy receive appropriate recognition from the city.
While Owosso’s history has many significant people who made lasting impacts, George Hoddy is in that same position for all the reasons Morovitz enumerated. Owosso and many residents owe much to George Hoddy, and like so many of his stature, he never sought personal recognition for what he did. He did it for the benefit of his community.
It seems fitting that his community should recognize him for it now.
Kenneth Henry
Owosso
