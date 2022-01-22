The Owosso City Council has done a costly disservice to the owners of JABB Management in failing to notify them of a public hearing in which the development of their business was contested by some local residents.
The rationale for Owosso city’s due process failure was that they had followed their usual practice of publishing a notice in the newspaper and posting the agenda on the city’s website. That amounts to insufficient notice to a major stakeholder in the rezoning request.
As with any adverse legal action taken against area residents or business owners, the stakeholder should be notified by a certified letter or by the mode of communication that had been previously established with the stakeholder. Any legal notice that is published in the newspaper has been previously communicated by means of the last known mailing address of the defendant in that particular action. Denying proper notice to a potential business owner, who has most likely already made substantial investments in the project, is malpractice by Owosso city officials.
Residents’ concerns were valid and the Owosso City Council was right in weighing the needs and concerns of affected residents in their decision making. But as councilwoman Janae Fear explained, the planning commission had already done a thorough assessment of the potential for noxious odors to affect resident neighbors and it had determined that this business owner was following national best practices.
The most important action to address resident concerns in this matter would have been to provide JABB Management with the opportunity to prove to residents that they intend to be a good neighbor and to fully cooperate in every way possible if for some reason odors become an issue in the future. By failing to provide that opportunity, Owosso city officials put their thumb on the scale of justice and tilted it in one party’s direction.
Democratic governance works when engaged citizens work together to find win-win solutions for their conflicts. This zoning request was improperly denied. JABB Management should not have to bear the burden of the costs it will incur by being unfairly denied due process. The fairness of the process is every bit as important as the outcome.
Theresa Rathwell
Corunna
