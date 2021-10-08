I’m no doctor, I am a crossing guard and it seems to me we are too busy to listen.
As adults, we need to make time to just listen to the child who needs a minute of our time.
You may have the answer they need or maybe you can point them in the right direction. Maybe they just need to talk. They could be having a hard time and in that minute of your time you could stop an active shooter from happening.
So listen to the student or coworker. Sad that it seems a shooting is what they come up with, when just a little time out of your busy day would make a difference.
Just lend an ear and listen, maybe that’s all they need.
Ed Wiseley
Bancroft
