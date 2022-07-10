Shiawassee County District 5 Commissioner Brad Howard was caught red-handed misrepresenting himself on his campaign signs, yet he apparently does not consider false advertising and outright fraud by local politicians to be a problem.
Howard confessed to intentionally portraying himself as an elected incumbent, knowing full well that voters may misconstrue the term “re-elect” to imply that he has previously been thoroughly vetted and selected by the citizens of Shiawassee County. On the contrary, he was appointed by the board in February. He was never elected by the citizens of this county. It is the citizen vote that counts in the August primary election — not the commissioners who voted appointed him.
Thankfully, our county clerk, Caroline Wilson, does not tolerate violations of election law. Wilson notified Howard that he was in violation, but Howard dismissed the law as a trivial issue that he need not comply with. Unfortunately for Shiawassee County residents, his pals on the corrupt board of commissioners welcome characters like him to their good ol’ boys club.
If you have been living in a remote cave or off-the-grid, you would be excused for not knowing how many scandals and willful violations of their fiduciary obligations that the Shiawassee County commissioners have perpetrated on local residents. Everyone else in the entire western hemisphere is well aware of how much disrespect they have for the law and for county residents.
There are only two people who have earned the right to run for the elected office of District 5 County Commissioner: Jeff Reed and Anthony Karhoff. Both of these men have steadfastly battled the criminals on the board of commissioners for the benefit of all county residents. Both men are highly qualified for the position and they have consistently demonstrated the character and integrity that Shiawassee County residents demand from their governmental representatives (both elected and appointed).
The primary election is happening now. You can vote conveniently from the comfort of your own home if you wish. Due to the voting rights that were secured for the people of Michigan through the passage of proposal 18-3, all Michigan voters may request an absentee ballot for any reason or no reason at all. Voting by mail (via absentee ballot) is your right under the law. If you need more information or assistance with requesting your absentee ballot or verifying your voter registration status or polling location, please visit michigan.gov/vote.
Shiawassee County voters must seize the day and vote for the good of the entire county. The incumbents in districts 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7 are so crooked that even the county jail won’t accept them into their carceral facility. We need District 1 Commissioner Marlene Webster to be re-elected to the Board and a clean slate of new commissioners for the remaining seats.
Let’s do our duty to ourselves, our children, and our neighbors and fire the crooks who are holding our county commissioner seats hostage. Room service is requested and long overdue for those dirty politicians. It’s past time to clean house.
Shiawassee County voters can and will take back our county from the scammers and the schemers.
Theresa Rathwell
Corunna
