If you’ve missed having the opportunity to recycle in Laingsburg, rest assured the Greater Laingsburg Recyclers have missed being able to offer that service.
You should also know that we haven’t given up.
As we stated previously, our hopes for continuing to offer recycling here depends on our being able to establish decent working conditions for ourselves. After 31 years our aging volunteers wanted a little shelter from the elements with access to bathroom facilities.
Unfortunately, the pandemic forced us to close long before we could get that ball rolling. But the chance to win a grant from the state to establish a permanent recycling site in Laingsburg, one that could expand to meet the needs of the wider community and provide additional recycling possibilities, is still within our reach, and we’ve continued to work toward that goal.
We’ve been selected by the state as having a project worthy of a grant, but it hinges on our fulfilling certain additional requirements beyond what we’ve already established, such as secure funding for ongoing operations. Since they wouldn’t be able to grant us as much money as initially requested we’ll have to raise additional funds to build the facility.
We will continue to explore ways to meet these challenges, but we believe it can be done. You should know this hoped-for recycling facility would actually be operated by a partnership of the city of Laingsburg, Laingsburg schools and the GLR. If only Santa could come to our rescue. We hope 2021 will bring us good news, so stay tuned.
In the meantime, recycling at other centers has undergone several changes as well. Michigan State University Recycling has shortened its hours and, for plastics, now only takes No. 1 and 2 bottles and jugs; check their website for times and other materials.
East Lansing has temporarily closed its recycling site. Granger Recycling on Wood Road continues to operate 24/7, but does have some restrictions on materials.
The Haslett recycling site at 5976 E. Lake Drive is open to all, Monday through Friday, with varying hours.
If you have any questions or if you feel physically unable to take your materials elsewhere, call us for assistance — Ellen or Terry Link, at (517) 651-2005) We wish everyone healthy, happy, environmentally friendly holidays.
Ellen and Terry Link
Laingsburg
