Former President Donald Trump did a strange thing last week; strange even for him.
In a whiney pique, he declared that if somebody doesn’t reverse the last election, which he lost by over 7 million votes, then Republicans should refuse to vote in the next election.
In other words, if his delusion of victory isn’t made real, all Trumpers should show America what they think of our elections by refusing to participate. Wow!
Two quotes came to mind: “If Donald Trump is nominated, he’ll destroy the Republican Party. And we will have deserved it.” — Lindsey Graham, May 2016.
“History isn’t kind to men who play God.” — James Bond, in your theaters now.
David Glenn
Byron
