In the April 23 Opinion section there was a letter concerning a sign being held in the Lansing demonstration against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s recent decree.
The editor’s note stated,”The sign in the photo was being held by an anti-Whitmer protester, who also included a swastika suggesting Whitmer is a Nazi. The photo was illustrative of some of the people protesting and their feelings…”
How do you, editor, know for sure this was not a plant by someone to make the peaceful protesters look bad?
The lady who coordinated the protest, which was totally legal, has said clearly they had nothing to do with the Nazi or Confederate flag waver. There is evidence and a strong possibility that there were plants at the Lansing demonstration to say and do things to make the demonstration appear in a negative way.
I, myself, saw one of these incidents occur, and it was clear to all this man was a plant and not there to do anything but make the demonstration look negative and all about hate, which it was not.
Also, there was no blocking of ambulances. They knew in advance of the demonstration and simply followed a different route, as they do for all demonstrations and celebrations held near and around the Capitol of Lansing.
Joe Call
Chesaning
Editor’s note: It has not been suggested that most protesters or the organizers agreed with or supported people waving Confederate battle flags, flashing “white power” signs or using Nazi symbolism, but there is no doubt — and plenty of photographic evidence — at least some people utilizing those symbols were attracted to and took part in the event. Their motives are unknown.
(1) comment
I agree that the Whitmer sign did not represent most people there, yet I still struggle with these kinds of demonstrations. They seem to justify putting oneself first, not considering the weak, the sick, and the poor, but rather mostly being concerned with oneself.
