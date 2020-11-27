I would like to thank everyone in Durand Precinct 1 for their support and encouragement during this year’s election. I am so happy to have been given the privilege to represent the citizens of my precinct and the city of Durand as mayor pro tem, and I promise I will do so to the absolute best of ability.
The time for positive change is here: no more back-room dealing and years of the status quo. Having said that, I know there has been talk around town and robocalls going around with some wild assertions. While I don’t know for sure who is behind them, I do want to assure people that the claims, to the best of my knowledge, are not true. No one on the council wants to destroy Durand or sell the city out, as far as I know.
The city of Durand and its citizens deserve great representation and city services. While some may not agree with me or others on every issue, I implore them to give us a chance, and some time, to prove ourselves.
The other reason I wanted to write this letter is to give my constituents and local businesses a means of reaching out to me with any issues or concerns they might have. While I encourage everyone to attend city council meetings, I understand that not everyone is able or wants to do so. If you have a concern, an issue, or just want to talk, please call or text me at (567) 302-0460. I can’t promise that I can fix everything, but I do promise to always do my best. Thank you for taking the time to read this and thank you again to all who supported and encouraged me.
Matthew Schaefer
Mayor pro tem, City of Durand
