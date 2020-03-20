Grace and peace to you in the name of God our father. In the midst of these unfamiliar days of social and physical distancing and the uncertainty of when and how we’ll move through this time of pandemic, not to mention the lingering concern of illness and quarantine, there is no doubt a growing sense of anxiety, fear and, for some, even panic.
While everyone in the Laingsburg community is experiencing a variety of different emotions and circumstances, one obvious reality seems to be shared among us: none of us are immune from dealing with this pandemic in one way or another.
As clergy in the Laingsburg community, serving Laingsburg United Methodist Church, St. Isidore Catholic Church and First Congregational Church of Laingsburg, we have found ourselves living into this same time and some of these same emotions all week, just as everyone has. Whether it’s kids home from school, navigating increased health risks, and congregational care concerns (just to name a few), we join you as neighbors in a rather confusing time.
And yet, we are convinced that, amid all that is impacting our community and communities around the globe, we are bound by something far greater than fear, anxiety, panic and uncertainty. We are bound by the love of God which sustains us and walks with us during these precarious days, weeks, and perhaps even months to come.
When you pass through the waters, I will be with you; and through the rivers, they shall not overwhelm you; when you walk through fire you shall not be burned, and the flame shall not consume you. For I am the Lord your God, the Holy One of Israel, your Savior. — Isaiah 43:2-3a
Remembering the words of Fred Rogers, to “look for the helpers,” we can also “look for the love of God.” To be sure, evidence of God’s comforting presence is not hard to find, if we will only look for it: The generosity of neighbors sharing food, resources, and cleaning supplies; neighbors writing letters, emails, sharing Facetime and phone calls with loved ones and elderly neighbors; students sharing their gifts of babysitting, and grocery stores opening early for those most vulnerable.
We’ve seen zoos go live online with animal exhibits for families, librarians read bedtime stories online for homebound children, and so much more to create fun in an otherwise humdrum and anxious time. And, then there are the ways we’re seeing God move through the medical and science communities with rapid response, sacrifice, and innovation.
The evidence of God’s love present among us really begins to feel endless.
It is our hope that, as we see the days, weeks and even months ahead of us unfold, we might continue to look after one another, care for each other, pray for one another, express our gratitude for those leading us through this time, and let our every action, word, Facebook post, and socially distant interaction with one another be reflective of our loving God. Know that, as not just part of this Laingsburg community, but as part of God’s family, each of us are holding each of you in steadfast prayer.
With the grace and peace of Jesus Christ,
The Rev. Brian G. West
Laingsburg United
Methodist Church
The Rev. Robert Bacik
St. Isidore Catholic Church
The Rev.Tom Rundel
First Congregational
Church of Laingsburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.