I have lived in this county my entire life and to be honest, up until about a few years ago never really put a lot of thought into local politics. I have never ran for any public office, nor have I had any desire to.
However, I’ve always been very opinionated and spoke out about things when I see something that is wrong. I have no problem stepping up and saying so. Last year, when the county commissioners decided to give themselves American Rescue Plan Act funds, I decided enough was enough and spoke out about it very loudly. That was a changing point in my life and it opened my eyes to a lot of things. Those in power have tried to silence me and I have paid dearly for speaking out. In the end, it’s worth the cost and I will not be silenced. I will continue to speak out no matter what.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.