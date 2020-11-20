Recently, a friend of mine drove his family from Wooster, Ohio, to western New York state to see Niagara Falls.
On the way back, on a Sunday, they stopped at a convenience store before they crossed into Pennsylvania. As they were entering the store they saw a disgruntled young man being cuffed and escorted to a patrol car.
Apparently he had refused the manager’s request that he put on a mask or leave. The young man believed it was his God-given right to gift the other patrons with the misty contents of his lungs and nasal cavities. New York law says otherwise. I trust his fine will be substantial enough to help him reevaluate how much more “personal freedom” he’s entitled to, compared to his neighbors.
Every day the New York Times publishes a very nifty interactive map. You can put your cursor on any county in the U.S. and get instant feedback about the virus statistics there. As of Tuesday, the 17th, our county had recorded 1,336 cases, 682 recoveries and 34 deaths. We’re a hot spot now, trending up, with about 13 percent testing positive.
Our daily average of new cases (69) now matches Genesee’s. The Time’s map is color coded according to active cases with yellow shades (showing lowest rates), then orange, into red, marking the highest rates of daily cases. It’s striking to see how yellow and orange New York is, compared to the red swatches of Ohio, Indiana and Michigan.
Now, in mid-November, the upper Midwest looks pretty awful. In the New York county where the incident above occurred the average daily count of cases, per 100,000, is 14. Across the state line in Pennsylvania, the rate is about three times that. If you wanted to be churlish you could say the folks toward Erie are “more free.” But me? I’d rather be a bit inconvenienced and less apt to die.
The chief of the CDC estimates an effective vaccine will not be generally available until next summer. In the meantime, a simple two-ply piece of cotton, hanging on our ears, can enhance our chances of survival. President-elect Joe Biden should declare total war on this plague, starting now, and he should mobilize on a national scale, with haste.
Here in Michigan, some state senators are resisting Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s common-sense efforts to stem the current surge. I invite them to log onto the Times, examine that daily map, and ponder the practices and outcomes between New York and the states west of it where health measures are looser.
The great poet W.H. Auden said “We must love one another or die.” The stark and simple truth is that if we don’t care more about others, more of us will pass needlessly. As we stare into the dark of a pandemic winter, we must appreciate that our hearts, minds and spirits are being tested as much as our bodies. Masking shows respect for your neighbors. If we all did it, this plague would lose its grip and fade away much sooner.
David Glenn
Byron
Editor’s note: The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has a pair of websites displaying material updated daily on Michigan coronavirus information. The sites are michigan.gov/coronavirus/ and covid19-mdot.hub.arcgis.com. The Times site is nytimes.com/interactive/2020/us/michigan-coronavirus-cases.html.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.