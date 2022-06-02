Such terrible news is being reported on TV. The recent Texas mass shooting of children while they were in an elementary school room was nothing less than horrendous. The shock of the horrific event caused much despair and sorrow. It also brought out finger pointing and spread of blame.
There are demands for further gun control at the federal level, but Hollywood, product manufacturers and consumer businesses have an adverse influence upon our communities. What about the influences in society that minimizes and glorifies violence and murder? Where are the demands for societal responsibilities?
Do you believe that movies and games don’t influence people to violence or murder? It stands to reason that it is the person who decides to imitate movies or a game and act in a criminal behavior. It is not the object (the game, the movie, or the gun) that “forces” the behavior. The behavior is by a calculated and justified decision of the person.
One of many free movie apps offers 50 categories with many movies in each. For example, one crime category offers over 300 movies. There are 12 categories that are violent and crime related in one movie app.
Many video games are developed to mimic movies. Players of games that expose violence are simulating a fantasy with characters whose actions are without remorse or guilt. Such actions are justified and glorified. By gaming and movie viewing a person can feel emboldened. Criminal activity is part of the success of the game and part of the glory intensified in the movies. By practice and ample time, a person can become desensitized to the horror and immorality that the games and movies promote. What they watch or what game they play becomes their reality. Behavior is justifiable according to feelings and emotions.
It is more than mere entertainment. Violence instills violence. Getting even or paybacks are interpreted as justice. Where is the conscience of the community? There is an allure to vice and the ratings do not prevent purchase or use. A person may contemplate how it could be, crafting scenarios in their minds of how to act out, in some degree similar to the behavior that they perceive.
Better gun controls may limit some access to guns. Better prevention in public places could cause an interruption of an attack. But if morality in services and products is not demanded and enforced, then I fear that domestic terrorism will continue by those who are weak-minded and sore of soul. Write or email those responsible for producing immoral entertainment, and express that the disgrace must be stopped. We can do something to help so that others will not become victimized by unleashed emotions. But for many of us citizens our influence begins in the home.
Daniel Spencer
Owosso
