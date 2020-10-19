I am endorsing Pamela Slee for the office of Woodhull Township supervisor.
Pam’s tenure exceeds 25 years of service in Woodhull Township. Pam has given so much time to this township and has asked for very little in return. She brings excellent credentials to this position having been a certified assessor, current Woodhull Township treasurer, and former longtime supervisor.
She has the knowledge and experience to continue serving the township in budgeting, taxes, roads, and drain decision with common sense. She treats people equally and honestly no matter what. I had the pleasure of working as Pam’s deputy treasurer for four years and she is the most honest, trustworthy and dedicated individuals I’ve ever met.
During this time, I had the opportunity on multiple occasions to witness her ongoing supervisory knowledge first hand. Even though she was treasurer, it wasn’t uncommon for residents to tap into her supervisory knowledge. I was always impressed at her vast supervisory knowledge and knowledge about township operations as a whole. I can’t think of many people I have more respect for than her. She genuinely cares about the township. Not only does she have great work ethic, the moral standards she applies to her professional and home life have been very impressive.
She has always been committed to improving and growing township assets which is why she’s been voted in term after term, decade after decade. She was supervisor of the veteran board members who built the township bank account to the point where they were able improve the infrastructure of the community including the construction of offices at the township hall, a new fire hall, road maintenance, a wonderfully designed park with ball fields (which residents from neighboring townships rave about) without asking for any extra tax dollars.
There is a currently a clear need in Woodhull Township for commitment toward the type of proven unification required for the betterment of the township and building the assets going forward. Slee would continue her efforts to bring this type of no-nonsense approach back if elected as Woodhull Township supervisor.
Dawn Warfle
Woodhull Township
