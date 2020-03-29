This past January, my wife contracted a flesh-eating bacteria. Due to the immediate response of the Owosso Memorial Healthcare and staff she is making a full recovery.
A special thanks go out to Dr. Joseph Testa for his skilled hands in this life-saving surgical procedure and to the highly skilled nursing staff at Memorial’s ICU for their excellent after care.
Another special thanks go out to the nursing staff at the Durand Senior Center & Rehab for their excellent wound care in the healing process and physical rehab also.
There are so many individuals involved with either skilled care or the many prayers that were said, we can’t thank you enough for everything.
Dave and Shelly Cleeves
Perry
