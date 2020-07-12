The oil companies are on the prowl again.
Oil closed down 5.85 percent at $38.01 on June 24, yet we were hit with a 25-cent increase in gas prices.
Less than a week after a report on July 3, U.S. crude inventories increased 5.7 million barrels. On July 7 it was reported by RBC Capital that American gasoline consumption fell by almost 420,000 barrels per day.
Bloomberg reported that gasoline supplies expanded by 550,000 barrels. According to Fox Business on July 9, oil prices fell by $1.28 per barrel, yet we are hit with a 30- to 35-cent gas price increase.
You can tell Big Oil is coming back with a vengeance. Just what the economy needs.
Ray Gadd
Bennington Township
