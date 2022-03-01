Vladimir Putin, the president of Russia, is apparently not a student of recent military history. Lesson No. 1: Avoid fighthing your enemy in their homeland. The Brits learned this lesson during the Revolutionary War. More recently, some of the fiercest battles of World War II took place once the Allies entered Germany. Putin is certainly aware how the Russians defeated the Germans once they attempted to occupy the Russian homeland. The Viet Cong and North Vietnamese Army outlasted the United State in a costly, protracted war. The same outcome occured with the Russians, and then with the U.S., in Afghanistan. The U.S. also faced the same situation in Iraq.
Putin has apparently ignored lesson No. 1 in attacking Ukraine.
Putin gave the U.S. and the European community of nations ample warning of his obvious intentions to establish a puppet regime in Ukraine with their massive buildup of armaments on the Ukrainian border. Ukraine has received an inadequte supply of military equipment from some European countries. The U.S. and NATO grossly neglected Ukraine’s urgent military needs. During the Russian buildup, Ukraine should have been supplied with sufficient numbers of anti-aircraft and anti-tank weapons, mines, in addition to .50-caliber sniper rifles in order for them to sustain a successful insurgency.
Good must prevail over the eveil intentions of Putin. Hopefully Putin has met his match and it will not be too late to save this infant democracy.
Regrettably, however, Mike Pompeo — our former secretary of state and director of the CIA — recently praised Putin for how talented and savvy he was. Our former president, Donald Trump, also said Putin was a genius. Both comments certainly did not give Ukranian citizens encouragement.
In light of these two despicable comments and in support of the Ukrainians, everyone should be encouraged to wear ribbons with the light blue and yellow colors of the Ukrainian flag.
Frank Davis
Vernon
