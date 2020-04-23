I would like to write to you about the growing issue in our area, poverty.
I feel it has become worse, and little is being done. It’s important to support the people in our community, no matter the situation. The community and city council actively helping and making efforts to offer more relief will be beneficial for the community as a whole.
After researching and interviewing residents and business owners, I found most, if not all, feel more relief is needed whether that is jobs or programs.
Homeless Angels recently opened a shelter here, but they need more support. Their goal for this year is to have 7,000 more people donate, but they need to have more support from the city and the community as a whole. The property tax forgiveness plan, where residents with an income of $18,000 per year can apply for property taxes to be forgiven, can be very helpful, but many don’t know about it, and the city does not plan to promote it.
Matilda Hannah
Owosso Township
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.