I would like to address all the liberal, communist Democrats who will not take any responsibility for the destruction of America in the last seven months.
The southern border is completely open to sex and drug traffickers, COVID-19 infected people and any terrorist who wishes to enter into the U.S.
Gas prices are up more than $1 per gallon and the inflation is going out of sight.
Now we have this fiasco in Afghanistan. Hundreds of Americans are being left behind enemy lines and tens of thousands of Afghans who supported the U.S. for the last 20 years are being left to the Taliban.
Our government even gave a list of everyone left behind to the Taliban.
Also left behind for the Taliban are the more than 600,000 arms, more than 70,000 vehicles and 175 aircraft and even the computers the military was using.
There are many civilians working much harder than the government to get left-behind Americans and supporters out of Afghanistan. The English parliament has voted to not have any further military operations with the U.S.
We have lost all our allies.
This is all on the president and you Democrats who put the U.S. in this position. You can’t place the blame on anyone else.
Terry Holzhausen
Morrice
(1) comment
Very true words, sadly.
