In the course of the past few months, there has been so much negative influence in our everyday world that when something good and positive occurs, I think it should be recognized.
On St. Patrick’s Day, we decided we would go car shopping — just looking. We looked at a couple of vehicles, but decided to go to Graff in Durand. A couple of cars caught our eye and we took one for a ride.
We liked it. We decided to buy it. We had a very helpful, courteous and friendly sales person. Not only did he get us top dollar for our trade-in, he made the process comfortable and pleasant.
Thank you Josh Knapp for your great service. I would also like to recognize Josh in finance and two others in the tech assistance area.
Thank you Jorden for your patience, skills and humor. Also for taking an extra minute and fixing my phone. Also Zack for his patience and knowledge in traveling the tech arena and helping us navigate that foreign territory.
I highly recommend Graff. I might add this is the third car we have purchased from them: three home runs.
It’s nice to have personal, friendly and highly trained people willing to go that extra step to work with.
Don and Jackie Gruesbeck
Perry
