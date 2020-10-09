The facts:
n On the morning of March 13, County Board Chairman Jeremy Root’s 2007 Red Hummer H3 was involved in a single-vehicle crash on Hibbard Road near M-71. It caused property damage and significant damage to the vehicle. The vehicle was abandoned.
n Sheriff Brian BeGole responded personally to the crash, a very extraordinary thing for a sheriff to do, especially in the early-morning hours (before 6 a.m.).
n Cellphone records indicate BeGole made phone calls to Commissioner Cindy Garber while at the scene of the crash, who has been involved in a romantic relationship with Root.
n The vehicle was removed by Allstar Towing — a company owned by a friend of BeGole and who has landed the sheriff in a lawsuit as recent as last year. The vast majority of tows in Shiawassee County go to Allstar Towing. The crash happened in towing Zone 4, which is not a zone Allstar Towing covers.
n Root has denied he was the driver of his own vehicle and has declined to comment, initially saying he was waiting for a police report. However, there was no police report filed (UD-10), even though there was more than enough damage to the vehicle to require this report to be filed by law.
n Local reporters have requested various documents, but any that were received have been heavily redacted.
n On Sept. 19, candidate for Shiawassee County Sheriff Joe Ibarra got a call from Michael Nations, who claimed to have been with Root on the night of March 12-13. He told a story, only leaving more questions as to what really happened that night.
The questions include:
n Would Nations be willing to lie to cover up for the actions of Root, BeGole and, by association, Garber? Why would he just now have this story to tell, more than six months after the incident? Wouldn’t you think he would rather have his story known right away, to immediately stem the tide of questions regarding this eyebrow-raising incident involving two county commissioners and the county sheriff? By the way, Nations has since refused to talk with the press — again — not what people who are telling the truth and have nothing to hide do.
n Did the presence of BeGole result in the responding state trooper not filing the UD-10 report? Anyone with a cursory knowledge of vehicle repair would know that it doesn’t take much damage to cost more than $1,000. After hitting a sign, mailboxes and plowing into a ditch, someone who sees accidents all the time — a state trooper — would know right away that the $1,000 threshold for filing a UD-10 was exceeded.
n Why was the sheriff there?
The real issue is the crash and the resulting coverup. The citizens of Shiawassee County pay these elected officials with their tax dollars to work in the best interest of all the citizens of the county — not to abuse their authority to cover up potential crimes. The citizens should demand transparency.
They should demand that BeGole, Root and Garber stop hiding the truth and respond. Was Root bailed out from a potential DUI because they are political allies? Did the sheriff fail to perform his duty as an impartial officer of the law and respond personally to a call from Root to ensure it was swept under the rug? Was Garber in the vehicle? Is she now acting as a co-conspirator in the coverup?
What is clear is Root and Garber are part of a political alliance the sheriff views as essential to his grasp on political power. This alliance is apparently extremely valuable to BeGole. So much apparently, he would be willing to hide the truth and abuse his position of power, as an officer of the law, to maintain that control over the county board.
I suggest asking yourself a few questions: If you ran your vehicle into the ditch at 5:30 in the morning, would you have faced consequences if you had fled the scene? Would you have the sheriff’s direct phone number saved in your phone to make that call to get him out of bed? Would he have rushed to your aid and convinced a state trooper to skip the police report to make this go away?
Also, when people hide the truth, do you take a refusal to provide transparency as evidence they are completely innocent and did nothing wrong? Are you comfortable with having two county commissioners and the sheriff conspiring together to engage in a coverup?
One last suggestion: As you fill out your absentee ballot or head to the polls Nov. 3, consider voting for Shiawassee Democrats to restore compassion for the truth, a respectable character for elected officials, and a sense of community amongst residents of this county and the officials entrusted to represent them.
Robert Copus
Owosso
