“The only way to stop a bad guy with a guy is a good guy with a gun.”
The two points above, taken to the letter, are intended to lull you into believing that the single option is inescapable. It is not.
This response provides one of hundreds of possible alternatives so as to demonstrate that the beginning sentence is false. Good guys must lessen opportunities to become bad guys.
One category of alternatives is legislation. This option can be exercised without violating the 2nd Amendment.
A single example of legislation is changing the age to legally purchase an AR-15 from 18 to 21, the age to purchase a pistol. Current law allows one to seek admission to the U.S. military at the age of 18. This might provide a lawful path for an 18-year-old to use an AR-15.
Having a grandson who is a member of the U.S. Air Force, I certainly have respect for standards of admission. My point is, if implemented, this might have redirected one, at a critical age, from murdering fourth graders. Let’s at least try.
Arnold Dunchock
Owosso
